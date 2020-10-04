Child who fell from 4th floor stable and out of danger

A four year old boy who fell from the fourth floor of a Limassol residential building in Enaerios on Friday is being treated in the Paediatric Surgery Department of Makarios Children’s Hospital in Nicosia in a stable condition, the CNA reports.

According to the police, the child was discharged from the hospital’s ICU on Saturday afternoon and his condition remains stable and out of danger.

The accident took place at 17:00 on Friday when under conditions being investigated, the child fell after a window screen subsided where he was standing.

Police said that the four year old was lucky as his fall was cut off by a tree.



FILE PHOTO