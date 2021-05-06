Child care allowance to be paid today

The child care allowance will be paid to the beneficiaries today since the technical problems that prevented the payment on 23 April seem to be over.

According to Phileleftheros information, the Labor Ministry started as of yesterday the procedures so that the relevant allowance will be available today in the accounts of the beneficiaries.

Despite the small delay, this year the allowance is paid earlier compared to previous years when it used to be paid around the end of May or even later. Due to the pandemic, this year as well as last year, the beneficiaries did not have to submit a request and the allowance will be paid to people who received it last year without any other procedures.