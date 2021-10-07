NewsLocalChild abuse: 201 cases in nine months

Child abuse: 201 cases in nine months

Stop
Stop

The sexual harassment of children in Cyprus is becoming a major problem since the relevant complaints keep increasing.

During the first nine months of 2021, the special team of the Police examined some 201 cases.

In view of the recent case of a 14-year-old student who accused her teacher, President of the Council “Voice” Anastasia Papadopoulou said another three cases of sexual harassment were reported on the same day.

Anastasia Papadopoulou said that every year there is an increase of the sexual abuse cases and some of the reasons for this are: the exposure of children and their increased socialization due to technology and social networks. The fact that the victims realize they can break their silence with safety and protection of their personal data. It is now understood that more and more behaviors constitute sexual abuse. And finally the fact that children see that their cases go to court and culprits are punished.

Regarding prevention, Papadopoulou said all children must be educated so as to protect themselves and recognize abuse.

By gavriella
Previous articleTEPAK’s Faculty of Tourism to be established in Paphos
Next articleOne day full of activities for your mind, body and soul at St. Raphael resort

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros