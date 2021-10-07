Child abuse: 201 cases in nine months

The sexual harassment of children in Cyprus is becoming a major problem since the relevant complaints keep increasing.

During the first nine months of 2021, the special team of the Police examined some 201 cases.

In view of the recent case of a 14-year-old student who accused her teacher, President of the Council “Voice” Anastasia Papadopoulou said another three cases of sexual harassment were reported on the same day.

Anastasia Papadopoulou said that every year there is an increase of the sexual abuse cases and some of the reasons for this are: the exposure of children and their increased socialization due to technology and social networks. The fact that the victims realize they can break their silence with safety and protection of their personal data. It is now understood that more and more behaviors constitute sexual abuse. And finally the fact that children see that their cases go to court and culprits are punished.

Regarding prevention, Papadopoulou said all children must be educated so as to protect themselves and recognize abuse.