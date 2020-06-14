News Local Chief auditor custody renewed for million plus fraud case

Chief auditor custody renewed for million plus fraud case

52 year old remanded for murder attempt

 

The court renewed an 8 day remand for a 49 year old chief auditor in connection with a case of a million plus fraud against the company she was working in, for a number of years.

The woman had been arrested last Saturday in connection with a charge of allegedly defrauding the company, based in Limassol, of over 1 million 380 million euro.

She appears to have forged money transfer orders to that amount, of which almost 74 thousand euro have been stolen.

A 29 year old woman that had been arrested with her, has since been released, as her further detainment was no longer justified.

The lawyer of the 49 year old did not appeal the renewal of her remand.

Three luxury cars in her name have been confiscated, while a fourth is being sought.

By Constantinos Tsintas
