Chase in central Limassol with stolen vehicle, as police discover crystal meth

Police chased down two youths in a vehicle through central Limassol at dawn after establishing that the car had been reported as stolen on March 21st.

Traffic officers flagged down the car, but the driver sped away, running red lights, before losing control of the vehicle, climbing on a road island and coming to a stop.

Two men aged 22 and 25 were arrested and following a search of the stolen car, four grams of crystal meth were discovered.

The suspects were remanded in custody by the district court in Limassol.