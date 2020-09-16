Charles Michel visits buffer zone, says EU must be more involved in Cyprus peace process

EU Council President Charles Michel visited Nicosia’s Buffer Zone on Wednesday and stressed that the EU must be more involved in the Cyprus peace process.

He also posted about it on his twitter account saying as much.

One island – two communities. Learning about their concrete cooperation initiatives and listening to their views on prospects of peaceful settlement. The EU must be more involved in the #Cyprus peace process led by the @UN. pic.twitter.com/AeXUcQFGnn — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) September 16, 2020

Michel held talks with President Anastasiades earlier in the day that covered the Cyprus problem, Turkish provocations and the migration crisis.