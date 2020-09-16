News Local Charles Michel visits buffer zone, says EU must be more involved in...

Charles Michel visits buffer zone, says EU must be more involved in Cyprus peace process

EU Council President Charles Michel visited Nicosia’s Buffer Zone on Wednesday and stressed that the EU must be more involved in the Cyprus peace process.

He also posted about it on his twitter account saying as much.

Michel held talks with President Anastasiades earlier in the day that covered the Cyprus problem, Turkish provocations and the migration crisis.

By Maria Bitar
