Things to doCharityCharity event: Street Food Festival at Neo Plaza on April 17

Charity event: Street Food Festival at Neo Plaza on April 17

Thumbnail 1200x800 1 1024x683
Thumbnail 1200x800 1 1024x683

An unusual Street Food Feast will take place at Neo Plaza in Kokkinotrimithia.

Since there is a Lent period now, the organisers will only offer Easter-proof dishes from around the world such as paella, seafood, veggie burgers, falafel, seafood and other vegan dishes.

278177941 10224648949103517 1471386961657600989 N

There will be plenty of music and entertainment by DJ and various groups.

All the proceeds will be given to the Alkiinos Artemiou Foundation for the needs of children with cancer and blood diseases.

When Sunday, April 17 from 12 pm till 4 pm
Where Neo Plaza, Kokkinotrimithia
Location
Info

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleSeveral questions about the incident with students who consumed alcohol
Next articleCouple has been eating free for a year

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros