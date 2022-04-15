Charity event: Street Food Festival at Neo Plaza on April 17

An unusual Street Food Feast will take place at Neo Plaza in Kokkinotrimithia.

Since there is a Lent period now, the organisers will only offer Easter-proof dishes from around the world such as paella, seafood, veggie burgers, falafel, seafood and other vegan dishes.

There will be plenty of music and entertainment by DJ and various groups.

All the proceeds will be given to the Alkiinos Artemiou Foundation for the needs of children with cancer and blood diseases.

When Sunday, April 17 from 12 pm till 4 pm

Where Neo Plaza, Kokkinotrimithia

