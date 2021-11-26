Charity event: Quantum Nicosia Marathon on December 12

The «Quantum Nicosia Marathon» is organised by the Athanasios Ktorides Foundation under the auspices of the Municipality of Nicosia.

On the same day will be held:

• Half Marathon Race

• “Stelios Kyriakides” 7,7 Mile Race

• 5km Race

• Quantum sMile Run

All funds raised from the registrations of the runners as well as other contributions will be donated to the following institutions:

Little Heroes

The Association of Parents and Friends of Children with Heart Disease

Municipal Multicultural Nicosia Centre

Pancyprian Autistic Association

When Sunday, December 12 at 7 am

Where Nicosia Municipal Theatre

Location

The event will be held in accordance with the current health protocols of the Ministry of Health. In case of cancellation the money will be returned to those who have registered.

For more information and registration please visit the Marathon official website