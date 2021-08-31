Charity Dragonboat Challenge “PADDLE FOR THE CHILDREN” on Sunday, September 5

FUNRAISING Charity Association, in cooperation with the Cyprus Dragon Boat Federation and the Raging Mouflons dragon boat team, is organizing the 6th: “PADDLE FOR THE CHILDREN Charity Dragon Boat CHALLENGE” in an effort to raise funds for the children it supports.

Join the team at the Limassol Marina (West Side/Roundabout) at 9 a.m. on the 5th of SEPTEMBER 2021, for this entertaining event, full of fun, joy and teamwork.

Companies can participate with their own team(s) which can utilize this superior team-building event to attain team cohesion amongst colleagues. Companies can also take this opportunity for targeted marketing, by advertising through the design of their uniforms, and promoting their organization’s products and services by informing attendees in kiosks they can set up at the Marina.

Teams can also be formed by groups of friends, your gym members, your family, even with Funraising volunteers, not necessarily through your company. Just register your team!

This year there will be two types of teams. One with maximum 20 paddlers (16-20 members) and the other with maximum 10 paddlers (8-10 members). Each team will have to bring an additional person to be the drummer. Hence, teams will end up

having 21 or 11 persons, respectively.It is necessary that participants can swim; are 12 years of age or older; have completed a two hour training (€5/pp per hour) prior to the race, to learn dragon boat paddling and safety rules.

For registration of your team, set up your training schedule and more information, contact: Eleni Roussounidou at 99 622 068 or email: [email protected]

EVENT INFORMATION

Calendar of event:

09:00 hrs – Teams Registration & Briefing

09:30 hrs – Teams Warm up

10:00 hrs – First Race

14:30 hrs – Awards Ceremony

Eligible participants:

Persons that can swim and are over 12 years of age.

Race Distance: 150 meters

Categories / Fees (€20 pp):

a) Standard Boat: Participation fee €400 (16-20 paddlers + drummer)

b) Small Boat: Participation fee €200 (8-10 paddlers + drummer)

Note: Teams should provide their own drummer.

When Sunday, September 5 at 9am

Where Limassol Marina

Location