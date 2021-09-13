Charity dinner for the needy in Lebanon on September 18

Armenian community centre Homenetmen AYMA – Cyprus organises a charity dinner to help Armenians of Lebanon on Saturday, September 18 and invites everyone to spend a nice evening tasting freshly cooked Lebanese dishes.

Sadly, even before the coronavirus pandemic at the start of 2020, Lebanon seemed to be headed for a crash. 78% of population lives below the poverty line.

People lack essential things such as food and medicines.

Armenian Community Centre Homenetmen AYMA – Cyprus organises a charity dinner to raise funds for the Armenians of Lebanon.

When Saturday, September 18 at 8pm

Where Homenetmen AYMA, Alasias 8

Location

Info:

Hratch Kazandjian – 99794616

A.Y.M.A. – 99786741

RSVP before September 15

Price

€15 (adult)

€10 (children under 12)

** SafePass Or A Valid 72 Hour Rapid Test Will Be Required **