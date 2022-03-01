Chaos due to the fact that Makarios Avenue became a one-way street

NewsLocalChaos due to the fact that Makarios Avenue became a one-way street

As of yesterday, first day of Makarios Avenue becoming a one-way street from the area of former Hilton Hotel, huge queues were formed and cars were moving bumper to bumper.

Fifteen policemen were dispatched to help people since despite announcements in the media, many drivers had not been informed. At the same time, the fact that other side roads had also become one-way streets increased the problem since drivers were trying to avoid the problem, attempting to get into other streets they used to go in the past, only to find out that they could not get there.

More problems were created by bus drivers who had not been informed about the direction they had to follow, as well as by parents taking children to school.

Problems are expected to appear in the coming days as well until the drivers get used to the signs.

