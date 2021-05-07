Changes to Vaccination Portal – Queue and waiting time

NewsLocalChanges to Vaccination Portal - Queue and waiting time

The Vaccination Portal opened this morning to the thousands of users who were waiting to book an appointment, with an improvement.

According to a relevant announcement of the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, a new function has been added for people aged 35 and 36. According to this new function, the users are placed in queue and at the same time they have the ability to know when they will be served.

Even though at the beginning it seemed that there were some speed issues, by 08:45 all interested citizens had been served.

