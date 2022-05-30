NewsLocalChanges to the working hours of vaccination centers

Changes to the working hours of vaccination centers

Vaccination13
Vaccination13

The Health Ministry that as of today, Monday 30 June 2022, the working hours of the Vaccination Centers against Covid-19 will change.

Work-in and appointment centers in all districts will operate from 08.00-15.00, Monday to Friday and will no longer operate on Saturdays.

It is reminded that citizens can have the vaccination of their choice either by going to the walk-in vaccination centers or by arranging an appointment through the Vaccination Portal.

Vaccination centers:

Nicosia: State Fair

Larnaca: Old Larnaca Hospital

Limassol: Linopetra Health Center

Paphos: Paphos General Hospital

Famagusta: FamagustaHealth Center

Kyperounta: Vaccination center

Polis Chrysocous: Polis Chrysochous Hospital (every Tuesday 09.30-14.00)

By gavriella
Previous articleClarifications about relaxations of Covid measures as of 1 June
Next articleAnimal party: Fox killed and hanged on basketball ring (photo)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros