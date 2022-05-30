Changes to the working hours of vaccination centers

The Health Ministry that as of today, Monday 30 June 2022, the working hours of the Vaccination Centers against Covid-19 will change.

Work-in and appointment centers in all districts will operate from 08.00-15.00, Monday to Friday and will no longer operate on Saturdays.

It is reminded that citizens can have the vaccination of their choice either by going to the walk-in vaccination centers or by arranging an appointment through the Vaccination Portal.

Vaccination centers:

Nicosia: State Fair

Larnaca: Old Larnaca Hospital

Limassol: Linopetra Health Center

Paphos: Paphos General Hospital

Famagusta: FamagustaHealth Center

Kyperounta: Vaccination center

Polis Chrysocous: Polis Chrysochous Hospital (every Tuesday 09.30-14.00)