Changes to the release of Covid-19 confirmed cases

The Health Minister is informing citizens that as of 17 January, the release of people who have tested positive to Covid-19 will be done automatically after 10 days of self-isolation pass from the day of the first positive result. The release is done without the participation of the Personal Physicians.

However, the citizens should continue informing their Personal Physicians about their positive result so that the doctors will monitor their health and issue sick leave when needed.

In case the Personal Physician decides that the self-isolation must continue due to insistence of symptoms the period of self-isolation may be extended.

The citizens will be automatically informed on the mobile phone with an SMS the night before their release.