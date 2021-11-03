Changes to public transportation due to Covid-19

NewsLocalChanges to public transportation due to Covid-19

Transport Minister Giannis Karousos issued new directions for people working in public transportation and passengers over 12.

Specifically according to the instructions:

  1. People working in public transportation as well as passengers aged 12 and over must be in a position to have either
  • An EU Digital Covid Certificate, or
  • A certificate of having completed the Covid-19 vaccination, or
  • A proof that he/she got infected by Covid-19 during the last six months, or
  • A PCR or rapid test taken within 72 hours, or
  • A CyprusFlightPass for people who are not permanent residents but come to Cyprus legally through the Larnaca or Paphos Airports, a proof from the Manager of the Marina where they arrive or disembarkation cards for passengers of cruise ships
  1. Furthermore, employees and passengers must wear protective maks.
  2. Finally, businesses active in public transportation must inform their passengers by posting in an open area and inside the transportation means the need to have the above documents.

 

