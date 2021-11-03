Changes to public transportation due to Covid-19

Transport Minister Giannis Karousos issued new directions for people working in public transportation and passengers over 12.
Specifically according to the instructions:
- People working in public transportation as well as passengers aged 12 and over must be in a position to have either
- An EU Digital Covid Certificate, or
- A certificate of having completed the Covid-19 vaccination, or
- A proof that he/she got infected by Covid-19 during the last six months, or
- A PCR or rapid test taken within 72 hours, or
- A CyprusFlightPass for people who are not permanent residents but come to Cyprus legally through the Larnaca or Paphos Airports, a proof from the Manager of the Marina where they arrive or disembarkation cards for passengers of cruise ships
- Furthermore, employees and passengers must wear protective maks.
- Finally, businesses active in public transportation must inform their passengers by posting in an open area and inside the transportation means the need to have the above documents.