Changes to Movement by exception

As of today, 8 February, Cyprus entered the second phase of COVID-19 measures’ relaxation with slight changes to the movement by exception, since retail trade and various other businesses are now open.

Movement by exception is still permitted only twice a day by sending an SMS to 8998, free of charge. A new option that has been added is category 9, meaning going to a business/organization that has not suspended its operation.

Regarding the visit of up to four persons to a house, this is added to option 5.

(philenews)