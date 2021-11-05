Changes to be effected to buggies due to repeated accidents

NewsLocalChanges to be effected to buggies due to repeated accidents

Buggy
Buggy

Following repeated accidents of the special vehicles buggy, the Transport Ministry is examining the possibility of taking additional measures for their drivers.

As Transport Minister Giannis Karousos told Phileleftheros, a meeting will soon take place on the issue with the Police to discuss the measures that have to be taken in order to protect the drivers. Among the thoughts taking place is whether those on a buggy should wear special equipment provided by the company that rents them the buggy.

Also the problem of extrajudicial fines issued to tourists who drive these vehicles and leave without paying must also be examined.

By gavriella
