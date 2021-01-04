News Local Changes in the way mail can be sent overseas as of January...

Changes in the way mail can be sent overseas as of January 1

Coronavirus: Cyprus Post suspends packages to/from Italy until further notice

Important changes came in effect as of January 1 on the way mail can be sent overseas, Cyprus Post has announced.

The changes are the following:

  1. It becomes mandatory for the electronic filling in of the Shipping and Transmission Data Sheet (customs declaration) by the sender himself/herself.
  2. This obligation applies to all items containing goods to countries outside the European Union as well as the EPG, EMS Datapost and Parcel Services, regardless of destination and content.
  3. In order to be able to prepare the electronic Shipping Form and the transmission of the electronic Customs Declaration, the Cyprus Post has prepared the Shipping Tool application, which is available on the Cyprus Post website: https://shipping.cypruspost.post/shipping-be-api-web/#/en/ 
  4. Before submitting any item that falls into the above categories, the Shipping Certificate/ Customs Declaration must be prepared in advance by the senders through the Shipping Tool application, following the instructions listed on the relevant page.

The public is advised to prepare the Delivery Notes from home or office, before going to the Post Office.

You do not need to pre-print any item, except to indicate the reference number that will be given by the Shipping Tool application, on the item.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleNew Year celebrations at an aquarium in Seoul
Next articleGeroskipou teenager lucky enough to escape fire in his home

Top Stories

World

Greek PM to reshuffle cabinet to make it more efficient

Annie Charalambous -
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to reshuffle his cabinet on Monday with the aim of increasing the effectiveness of the conservative government. His...
Read more
World

World stock markets kick off 2021 at record highs

Annie Charalambous -
World stock markets hit record highs on Monday, the first trading day of the new year, as investors hoped the rollout of vaccines would...
Read more
Local

Police hand out 123 fines all across Cyprus for covid violations

Annie Charalambous -
Police handed out 123 fines all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to prevent the coronavirus spread. The Force...
Read more
Local

Agriculture Ministry offers ‘Green Harvest’ in grapevines incentive

Annie Charalambous -
The Ministry of Agriculture has offered the ‘Green Harvest' in grapevines incentive with a budget of €1.6 million in a bid to boost the...
Read more
Local

Geroskipou teenager lucky enough to escape fire in his home

Annie Charalambous -
A 15-year-old boy almost got burnt from a fire which started in his Geroskipou home on Sunday afternoon while he was all alone, police...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Police hand out 123 fines all across Cyprus for covid violations

Annie Charalambous -
Police handed out 123 fines all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to prevent the coronavirus spread. The Force...
Read more
Local

Agriculture Ministry offers ‘Green Harvest’ in grapevines incentive

Annie Charalambous -
The Ministry of Agriculture has offered the ‘Green Harvest' in grapevines incentive with a budget of €1.6 million in a bid to boost the...
Read more
Local

Geroskipou teenager lucky enough to escape fire in his home

Annie Charalambous -
A 15-year-old boy almost got burnt from a fire which started in his Geroskipou home on Sunday afternoon while he was all alone, police...
Read more
Local

Road tax can be renewed from Thursday, January 7

Annie Charalambous -
Road tax in Cyprus can be renewed from Thursday, January 7 until March 11, without penalty, it was officially announced on Monday. There is the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros