Changes in the way mail can be sent overseas as of January 1

Important changes came in effect as of January 1 on the way mail can be sent overseas, Cyprus Post has announced.

The changes are the following:

It becomes mandatory for the electronic filling in of the Shipping and Transmission Data Sheet (customs declaration) by the sender himself/herself. This obligation applies to all items containing goods to countries outside the European Union as well as the EPG, EMS Datapost and Parcel Services, regardless of destination and content. In order to be able to prepare the electronic Shipping Form and the transmission of the electronic Customs Declaration, the Cyprus Post has prepared the Shipping Tool application, which is available on the Cyprus Post website: https://shipping.cypruspost.post/shipping-be-api-web/#/en/ Before submitting any item that falls into the above categories, the Shipping Certificate/ Customs Declaration must be prepared in advance by the senders through the Shipping Tool application, following the instructions listed on the relevant page.

The public is advised to prepare the Delivery Notes from home or office, before going to the Post Office.

You do not need to pre-print any item, except to indicate the reference number that will be given by the Shipping Tool application, on the item.