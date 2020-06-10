News Local Change in procedures for people required to self-isolate

Change in procedures for people required to self-isolate

 

Procedures for individuals required to self-isolate under decrees to contain the spread of coronavirus will change after instances of people breaking the rules, government spokesman Kyriakos Koushios said on Wednesday.

He told Antenna TV that the issue had been discussed in today’s session of the Council of Ministers.

Experts have voiced concern that such incidents as well as crowding at venues such as those reported over the long weekend threatens the progress Cyprus has achieved in containing the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a report in Phileleftheros on Wednesday, authorities in the past couple of days have had to chase down repatriates and contacts of confirmed coronavirus cases who should have been in self-isolation.

In a couple of cases, the Health Ministry’s epidemiological monitoring unit was obliged to ask for the help of other public authorities to help track down individuals who should have been in self-isolation so as to inform them that they needed to undergo the Covid-19 test but were not responding to the unit’s phone calls.

One person was at the beach and another at a fast food restaurant.

Unit kept busy tracing down Covid-19 contacts and repatriates

Koushios told Antenna that President Nicos Anastasiades had been briefed by the Health and Justice Minister and had given instructions for an immediate investigation of all the cases.

He said that police and the health services have been notified and added that the procedures are changing as regards the information that those individuals required to remain in self-isolation must submit.

They must now make a written declaration with the address of where they will be self-isolating and give a landline number — rather than of a mobile — so that authorities can check.

They will also be informed of the consequence should they break the rules.

The Justice Minister has meanwhile instructed police to report individuals who the Health Ministry has found broke self-isolation although an out of court fine is not considered adequate, the spokesman said.

Under the law as it stands, people who break the quarantine law can be taken to court where they face a penalty of a fine of  up to €3000 and/or jail of six months.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleAustria lifting checks at Italian border and for most EU arrivals
Next articleNew lists with low, higher risk Covid-19 countries

Top Stories

Local

Man jailed for 8 years for raping 20 year old British woman

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    A 32 year old man was jailed for eight years by Larnaca-Famagusta Criminal Court on Wednesday for raping a 20 year old British woman...
Read more
Local

Maximum of 75 guest indoors, 150 outdoors at catering establishments

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The Health Ministry has revised the guidelines for the operation of catering establishments setting a maximum of 75 guests indoors and 150 outdoors. It said...
Read more
Local

Two more test positive for coronavirus, both from repatriations

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Another two people have tested positive for coronavirus, both from repatriations, bringing the total number of cases in Cyprus to 974, the Health Ministry...
Read more
Local

Celine Dion’s Nicosia concert moved to June, 2021

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The European leg of Celine Dion's 2020 tour that would have included a concert at Nicosia's GSP stadium on August 2 was postponed because...
Read more
Local

New lists with low, higher risk Covid-19 countries

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A day after Cyprus opened its airports, the Health Ministry has updated its lists and is now, categorising countries in three groups depending on...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Man jailed for 8 years for raping 20 year old British woman

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    A 32 year old man was jailed for eight years by Larnaca-Famagusta Criminal Court on Wednesday for raping a 20 year old British woman...
Read more
Local

Maximum of 75 guest indoors, 150 outdoors at catering establishments

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The Health Ministry has revised the guidelines for the operation of catering establishments setting a maximum of 75 guests indoors and 150 outdoors. It said...
Read more
Local

Two more test positive for coronavirus, both from repatriations

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Another two people have tested positive for coronavirus, both from repatriations, bringing the total number of cases in Cyprus to 974, the Health Ministry...
Read more
Local

Celine Dion’s Nicosia concert moved to June, 2021

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The European leg of Celine Dion's 2020 tour that would have included a concert at Nicosia's GSP stadium on August 2 was postponed because...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros