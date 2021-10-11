PhotosChancellor Angela Merkel visits the World Holocaust Remembrance Center

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel Visits The World Holocaust Remembrance Center In Jerusalem
German Chancellor Angela Merkel lays a wreath during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem during a state visit.

Source:REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

