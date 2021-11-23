NewsWorldChamps Elysees avenue in Paris lights up in red for end of...

Champs Elysees avenue in Paris lights up in red for end of year festivities

Champs Elysees Avenue In Paris Lights Up In Red For End Of Year Festivities
Champs Elysees Avenue In Paris Lights Up In Red For End Of Year Festivities

The Champs Elysees avenue in Paris was lit up in red for the Christmas season on Sunday (November 21) in the presence of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and French celebrity singer Clara Luciani.

Hundreds turned out for the occasion, contrary to last year, when France observed a lockdown against the spread of COVID-19 and only a handful of officials turned up for a ceremony broadcast live on the internet.

Considered by the French to be the “most beautiful avenue of the world”, the Champs Elysees spreads over nearly two kilometres and is lined with stores and restaurants.

At the top stands the Arc de Triomphe, a landmark monument of the French capital.

By gavriella
Previous articleFestive Masterclass: traditional Cypriot Christmas pastry
Next article437 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Tuesday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros