Champs Elysees avenue in Paris lights up in red for end of year festivities

The Champs Elysees avenue in Paris was lit up in red for the Christmas season on Sunday (November 21) in the presence of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and French celebrity singer Clara Luciani.

Hundreds turned out for the occasion, contrary to last year, when France observed a lockdown against the spread of COVID-19 and only a handful of officials turned up for a ceremony broadcast live on the internet.

Considered by the French to be the “most beautiful avenue of the world”, the Champs Elysees spreads over nearly two kilometres and is lined with stores and restaurants.

At the top stands the Arc de Triomphe, a landmark monument of the French capital.