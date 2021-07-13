Champions Italy take surprise open top bus ride through Rome past crowds of euphoric fans

NewsWorldChampions Italy take surprise open top bus ride through Rome past crowds...

Euro 2020 champions Italy made an impromptu open top bus ride through central Rome on Monday (July 12), delighting Italians who filled the streets in large numbers to celebrate their win.

After 18 months of pandemic hell, Italy has been revelling in some soccer heaven after its national team brought back the Euro cup for the first time since 1968 following victory over England in London.

In the afternoon the squad were guests of honour at the Quirinale palace of President Sergio Mattarella, before making the short journey on the blue and white team bus through central Rome to be received by Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Overturning original plans the team then boarded another, open-topped bus which made its way down Via del Corso to Piazza Venezia, with the players waving to the crowds and holding the trophy aloft.

