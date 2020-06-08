News Local Chambers back opening of checkpoints

Chambers back opening of checkpoints

 

 

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce have issued a joint statement urging the opening of the checkpoints on the Green Line.

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had reached an understanding for the partial opening of checkpoints today for specific groups of people.

Based on that agreement the Interior Ministry issued clarifications on the procedures involved and police said they were ready to staff the checkpoints.

Partial lifting of restrictions at checkpoints on June 8

However, the opening appears to have become an election issue in Turkish-held north Cyprus with different positions taken by Akinci, who  reached the understanding with Anastasiades, and the so-called government, which has indicated that the checkpoints should remain closed until the end of June.

Turkish Cypriots who work in the government controlled areas have been holding protests asking to be allowed to come to work.

In their statement, the two chambers said they had discussed the issue of the checkpoints at a teleconference on June 2.

The two chambers noted that they have been working together for years to promote economic cooperation between the two communities.

Taking into consideration the much improved situation as regards the Covid-19 outbreak, the two chambers expressed their support for the opening of the checkpoints, a development that can help improve the economic situation in the two communities, their statement said.

“The two Chambers recall the need to boost economic cooperation on the island and increased bicommunal trade so as to maximise the economic potential of the two communities,” they said.

And they called on the two leaders to agree without delay to the opening of the checkpoints to the benefit of the two communities, thereby facilitating contact between Cypriots. All necessary precautions must be taken and adhered to by all, they stressed.

 

 

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
