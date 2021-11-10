NewsLocalChains of Covid-19 cases in workplaces & schools

Chains of Covid-19 cases in workplaces & schools

Chains of Covid-19 cases in workplaces but also in school have been found recently.

In a statement on state broadcaster, Valentinos Sylvestros, head of the tracing team said that the specific cases have to do both with vaccinated and unvaccinated persons. He noted that so far the situation is under control but did not exclude the possibility of things getting out of control.

He said people are appeased, some of them do not declare their contacts, while vaccinated persons who have contacted Covid-19 do not realize it and in the meantime they spread the virus.

Finally, he appealed to people to respect the measures and to implement the protocols.

By gavriella
Previous articlePope to come to Cyprus with his Swiss guard
Next articleEcologists denounce cutting of century-old eucalyptus in Strovolos

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros