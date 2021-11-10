Chains of Covid-19 cases in workplaces & schools

Chains of Covid-19 cases in workplaces but also in school have been found recently.

In a statement on state broadcaster, Valentinos Sylvestros, head of the tracing team said that the specific cases have to do both with vaccinated and unvaccinated persons. He noted that so far the situation is under control but did not exclude the possibility of things getting out of control.

He said people are appeased, some of them do not declare their contacts, while vaccinated persons who have contacted Covid-19 do not realize it and in the meantime they spread the virus.

Finally, he appealed to people to respect the measures and to implement the protocols.