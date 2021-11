The group of volunteers of the English School Nicosia, Chain of Change, in cooperation with PASYKAF and the Toni&Guy salons organized on Thursday an event in solidarity to cancer patients. The target, among others, was the creation of as many wings as possible.

Students, school personnel and parents went to school in order to cut and offer their hair.

At the same time there was a small bazaar with suits and other products and all money collected will be offered to PASYKAF.