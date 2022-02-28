Certified Public Accountants concerned about consequences on Cyprus due to Ukraine

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus expressed its concern about possible consequences to the Cypriot economy due to the dramatic developments in Ukraine.

According to an announcement today, sectors like tourism, investments, services, cereals, trade, financial transactions, might be affected by the conflict in Ukraine, while Cyprus has close commercial and financial relations with both countries involved. Furthermore, dangers exist due to the more general turmoil caused in the European and consequently in the universal economy due to the war in Ukraine.

The Institute, the announcement continued, is monitoring developments and in close cooperation with the government is trying to safeguard the interests of the Republic of Cyprus.