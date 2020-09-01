Century-old trees being ‘butchered’ in Troodos

The Cyprus Centre of Cultural Heritage addresses an urgent appeal to the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment under whose jurisdiction the Forestry Department falls, to immediately put a stop to the cutting of black pine trees in the forest of Prodromos many of which are centuries old.

The appeal is also addressed to any other public body (Environment Commissioner, Troodos Commissioner etc), as well as the private sector (political parties, environmentalists etc), and to any responsible citizen who cares that can help put a stop to this butchery of the natural heritage of Troodos and the community of Prodromos.