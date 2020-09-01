News Local Century-old trees being 'butchered' in Troodos

Century-old trees being ‘butchered’ in Troodos

The Cyprus Centre of Cultural Heritage addresses an urgent appeal to the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment under whose jurisdiction the Forestry Department falls, to immediately put a stop to the cutting of black pine trees in the forest of Prodromos many of which are centuries old.

The appeal is also addressed to any other public body (Environment Commissioner, Troodos Commissioner etc), as well as the private sector (political parties, environmentalists etc), and to any responsible citizen who cares that can help put a stop to this butchery of the natural heritage of Troodos and the community of Prodromos.

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleSix countries move to lower Categories, one moves up starting September 5
Next articleLedra Palace checkpoint restrictions lifted, Özersay says

Top Stories

Local

Highest temperatures to be recorded in July-August, since 1983

Maria Bitar -
According to the Meteorological Service of Cyprus, during the month of August 2020, high maximum temperatures were recorded in several areas of Cyprus. On August...
Read more
Local

Eventful recovery of stolen car in Paphos

Maria Bitar -
A very peculiar case unfolded on Monday night in Paphos. The vehicle of a 25-year-old woman from Paphos that was stolen on August 25, was...
Read more
Local

Ledra Palace checkpoint restrictions lifted, Özersay says

Maria Bitar -
The "cabinet" of the occupied north lifted the restrictions at the Ledra Palace checkpoint, Kudret Özersay announced in a post on social media today. He...
Read more
Local

Century-old trees being ‘butchered’ in Troodos

Maria Bitar -
The Cyprus Centre of Cultural Heritage addresses an urgent appeal to the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment under whose jurisdiction the Forestry...
Read more
Local

Six countries move to lower Categories, one moves up starting September 5

Maria Bitar -
On Tuesday, Cyprus' Ministry of Health announced that 6 countries are being downgraded and one country is being upgraded after reviewing the epidemiological risk...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Marinated beef souvlaki

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg beef steak (fillet or rib-eye), cut into cubes (slightly larger than pork) 1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper cut into...
Read more
Local Food

Quinoa burgers with beans and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 cup red quinoa 1 cup cannellini beans, cooked and mashed 1 cup halloumi, grated ½ cup gruyere cheese, grated 1 spring onion, chopped 2 eggs, beaten 2 tablespoons fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Lasagne with anari and spinach

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 18 lasagne noodles 1 kg (3 bunches) spinach, the leaves only, without the stems, well rinsed 400 g fresh anari 45 g (3 teaspoons) soft butter 50 g...
Read more
Local Food

Gigandes beans with feta

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 400g (About 2 ½ cups) gigantes beans 1 big onion, finely chopped 5 sprigs of celery, finely chopped1 clove of garlic in slices 1 teaspoon tomato pancake2...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Highest temperatures to be recorded in July-August, since 1983

Maria Bitar -
According to the Meteorological Service of Cyprus, during the month of August 2020, high maximum temperatures were recorded in several areas of Cyprus. On August...
Read more
Local

Eventful recovery of stolen car in Paphos

Maria Bitar -
A very peculiar case unfolded on Monday night in Paphos. The vehicle of a 25-year-old woman from Paphos that was stolen on August 25, was...
Read more
Local

Ledra Palace checkpoint restrictions lifted, Özersay says

Maria Bitar -
The "cabinet" of the occupied north lifted the restrictions at the Ledra Palace checkpoint, Kudret Özersay announced in a post on social media today. He...
Read more
Local

Six countries move to lower Categories, one moves up starting September 5

Maria Bitar -
On Tuesday, Cyprus' Ministry of Health announced that 6 countries are being downgraded and one country is being upgraded after reviewing the epidemiological risk...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros