Central roads in Nicosia closed till 2pm for Quantum Marathon

Central roads on Sunday will be closed from 7am to 2pm for the “2021 Quantum Nicosia Marathon” starting and finishing in the heart of the capital.

The closed roads are:

-Griva Digeni Avenue, from its traffic-lights junction with Vyronos Avenue to its traffic-lights junction with October 28th Avenue, in the section towards Engomi suburb

-Vyronos Avenue, from its junction with Griva Digenis Avenue to the Museum Avenue

-Museum Avenue, from the junction with Diagorou and Vyronos Avenues, to the roundabout near Paphos Gate

-Archangelos Avenue, from its traffic lights junction with Grivas Digeni Avenue – Kykkos Metochi traffic lights, to the ones on the junction of Lefkotheos Avenue and Makedonitissas Street, next to the K-Cineplex

The races will include the Half-Marathon, the milestone “Stelios Kyriakides 7.7 mile race”, 5km Race and Quantum sMile Run.

The Marathon is organised by the Athanasios Ktorides Foundation and all proceeds from the event have been donated to local charities.