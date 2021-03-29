Cyprus Central Bank’s gold in store in 2020 amounted to €689.8 million

The Central Bank of Cyprus last year had in store gold valued at €689.8 million compared to € ​​605.7 million in December 2019.

Last year’s gold amounted to 446,975 ounces and the market value was €1,543 per ounce, according to CBC financial statements for 2020.

The unrealized gain in 2020 from the increase in the price of gold amounted to €84.1 million compared to €104.6 million in December 31, 2019.

The total increase in inventories based on the price of gold on December 31, 2020 in relation to the average acquisition cost – considered as unrealized gain – amounted to €657.7 million. This was €​​591.6 million in December 2019.