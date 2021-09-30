Census of population and housing to begin 1 October 2021

The Statistical Service announces that all preparations have been completed and on Friday, 1st of October 2021, the census of population and housing 2021 will begin.

The purpose of the census is the complete and accurate geographical coverage of housing units, institutions and individuals, Cypriot and foreign nationals, who have their usual residence in the government-controlled areas.

The collection of data will be carried out by trained enumerators, who will record the information on tablets. The enumerators will wear distinctive clothing and will carry a badge with the special identity of the Service, which will certify their authorization to collect information. The data will be collected through personal or telephone interviews or alternatively, the respondents may complete a paper questionnaire.

During the data collection all appropriate measures against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) will be followed. Additionally, a health protection protocol specifically prepared by the Ministry of Health for the Census of Population will be applied.

It should be emphasized that the Statistical Service is obliged to safeguard statistical confidentiality, according to the Official Statistics Law of 2021 (Law No. 25(I)/2021) and the protection of personal data in compliance with the provisions of the General Regulation on Data Protection (EU) 2016/679 (GDPR).

The Statistical Service urges the public to cooperate with the enumerators and to provide all the information requested.

For more clarifications, the respondents may contact the Central or the District Offices of the Statistical Service.