Census of Population and Housing 2021

In the framework of conducting the Census of Population 2021, the Statistical Service wishes to inform the public that, following the approval of the Commissioner for Personal Data Protection, it has been granted access by the Health Insurance Organisation to demographic data from the General Healthcare System beneficiaries register. This concerns information that will be used to facilitate contact with the households during the Census, and in no way relates to the medical records of the beneficiaries.

It should be emphasized that the Statistical Service is obliged to safeguard statistical confidentiality, according to the Official Statistics Law of 2021 (Law No. 25(I)/2021) and the protection of personal data in compliance with the Law providing for the Protection of Natural Persons with regard to the Processing of Personal Data and for the Free Movement of such Data of 2018 (Law No. 125(I)/2018).