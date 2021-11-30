NewsWorldCelltrion signs COVID-19 antibody therapy supply deals with Europe

Celltrion signs COVID-19 antibody therapy supply deals with Europe

Antibody
Antibody

South Korean biotech company Celltrion’s distribution arm has signed supply deals for its monoclonal antibody to treat COVID-19 with nine European countries, Celltrion Healthcare said on Tuesday.

The European Commission earlier this month approved the company’s antibody therapy, granting marketing authorisation for adults with COVID-19 who are at increased risk of progressing to a severe condition.

The first batch of 50,000 doses will be shipped to Europe this year and the company is in talks with 47 other nations including in Asia, Central and South America and the Middle East, Celltrion said in a statement.

The antibody treatment was initially approved in South Korea and has been administered to around 25,000 local COVID-19 patients as of last week.

Laboratory-made monoclonal antibodies mimic natural antibodies in fighting off infections. Unlike vaccines, they do not rely on the body to create an immune response, and can therefore help individuals with weak or compromised immune systems.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleWHO flags Omicron risk, travel curbs tighten, Biden urges vaccination
Next articleBarbados ditches Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, declares Rihanna a national hero

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros