Cello & Piano Recital: Alexander Chauhian & Alessio Bax at the Shoe Factory on May 24

๐˜ˆ๐˜ด ๐˜ฑ๐˜ข๐˜ณ๐˜ต ๐˜ฐ๐˜ง ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ 21๐˜ด๐˜ต ๐˜๐˜ฏ๐˜ต๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ๐˜ฏ๐˜ข๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ฐ๐˜ฏ๐˜ข๐˜ญ ๐˜—๐˜ฉ๐˜ข๐˜ณ๐˜ฐ๐˜ด ๐˜Š๐˜ฉ๐˜ข๐˜ฎ๐˜ฃ๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ ๐˜”๐˜ถ๐˜ด๐˜ช๐˜ค ๐˜๐˜ฆ๐˜ด๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ท๐˜ข๐˜ญ

๐—–๐—˜๐—Ÿ๐—Ÿ๐—ข & ๐—ฃ๐—œ๐—”๐—ก๐—ข ๐—ฅ๐—˜๐—–๐—œ๐—ง๐—”๐—Ÿ

๐—”๐—Ÿ๐—˜๐—ซ๐—”๐—ก๐——๐—˜๐—ฅ ๐—–๐—›๐—”๐—จ๐—ฆ๐—›๐—œ๐—”๐—ก & ๐—”๐—Ÿ๐—˜๐—ฆ๐—ฆ๐—œ๐—ข ๐—•๐—”๐—ซ

๐—ง๐˜‚๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐˜† ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฐ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐˜† ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฎ

๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ผ๐—ฒ ๐—™๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜†, ๐—ก๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ฎ / ๐Ÿด.๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฌ๐—ฝ๐—บ

The 21st International Pharos Chamber Music Festival will open on Tuesday 24 May 2022 at the Pharos Arts Foundationโ€™s recital venue, The Shoe Factory, in Nicosia with a cello and piano recital by the fascinating cellist and artistic director of the Festival Alexander Chaushian, and Alessio Bax, described by the international press as โ€œone of the most remarkable pianists before the publicโ€. With their insightful interpretations and dazzling virtuosity, the duo will undoubtedly offer the audience a ravishing listening experience in works by Mendelssohn, Beethoven, Chopin and Crumb, and carve the way for a magnificent, highly-anticipated week of Festival music-making in Koukliaโ€™s Royal Manor House.

๐—ฃ๐—ฅ๐—ข๐—š๐—ฅ๐—”๐— ๐— ๐—˜:

Felix Mendelssohn: Sonata for Cello & Piano, No.2 in D major, Op.58 (1842)

Frรฉdรฉric Chopin: Ballade No.4 in F minor, Op.52 (1842)

Interval

George Crumb: Sonata for Solo Cello (1955)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata for Cello & Piano No.3 in A major, Op.69 (1808)

๐—”๐—Ÿ๐—˜๐—ซ๐—”๐—ก๐——๐—˜๐—ฅ ๐—–๐—›๐—”๐—จ๐—ฆ๐—›๐—œ๐—”๐—ก cello

Regarded as one of the finest cellists of his generation, Alexander Chaushian has performed extensively throughout the world as a soloist with orchestras such as the Vienna Chamber Orchestra at Viennaโ€™s Konzerthaus and at the Bruchnerhaus in Linz, the London Mozart Players and the Philharmonia Orchestra in London, the Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, the Royal National Orchestra of Belgium, Les Solistes Europรฉens de Luxembourg in a gala concert conducted by Yehudi Menuhin, the Boston Pops Orchestra at Boston Symphony Hall, and the Armenian Philharmonic Orchestra at Carnegie Hall. He has given highly acclaimed performances in such venues as Londonโ€™s Royal Festival Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall and Wigmore Hall, Sala Verdi Milan, and Suntory Hall Japan.

Chaushian has won the Third Prize in the 12th International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow and the Third and Special prizes given by the Munich Chamber Orchestra at the ARD Competition in Germany in 2005. Amongst the many distinguished musicians whom he has collaborated with are Yehudi Menuhin, Julia Fischer, Levon Chilingirian, Yuri Bashmet, Franรงois-Frรฉdรฉric Guy, Emmanuel Pahud. His regular chamber music partner is Yevgeny Sudbin.

Alexanderโ€™s recordings include several highly acclaimed CDs for the BIS label in which he is partnered by Yevgeny Sudbin, and his recently released concerto CD with the Armenian Philharmonic Orchestra, also on BIS, received rave reviews and was selected โ€˜Album of the Weekโ€™ by the Independent.

๐—”๐—Ÿ๐—˜๐—ฆ๐—ฆ๐—œ๐—ข ๐—•๐—”๐—ซ piano

Combining exceptional lyricism and insight with consummate technique, Alessio Bax is without a doubt โ€œamong the most remarkable pianists before the publicโ€ (Gramophone). First Prize winner of the Leeds International Piano Competition (2000) and the Hamamatsu International Piano Competition in 1997, at age 19, he has appeared as a soloist with over 150 orchestras, including, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic, St. Petersburg Philharmonic, NHK Symphony in Japan, as well as Symphony Orchestras of New York, Boston, Dallas, Cincinnati, Sydney, and City of Birmingham, and he has collaborated with such eminent conductors as Marin Alsop, Vladimir Ashkenazy, Sir Andrew Davis, Fabio Luisi, Sir Simon Rattle, Yuri Temirkanov, and Jaap van Zweden.

Bax constantly explores many facets of his career. Recent and forthcoming highlights include a trio tour of Spain with violinist Joshua Bell and cellist Steven Isserlis, recitals at New Yorkโ€™s Lincoln Center with his regular piano duo partner, Lucille Chung, his debut with the Milwaukee Symphony performing Brahmsโ€™ Second Piano Concerto, debuts with the Boston and Melbourne Symphonies under Sir Andrew Davis, a Japan tour with the Tokyo Symphony, a US tour with flutist Emmanuel Pahud and a tour in Asia with violinist Daishin Kashimoto, recitals in Teatro Colรณn in Buenos Aires, Londonโ€™s Wigmore Hall, L.A.โ€™s Disney Hall, Washingtonโ€™s Kennedy Center, and New Yorkโ€™s Carnegie Hall.

Alessio Bax boasts an impressive discography for Signum Classics, with many albums having been selected as Editorโ€™s and Critics choices for Gramophone and American Record Guide. He was born in Bari, Italy, and moved to the US in 1994. In 2009, he was awarded an Avery Fisher Career Grant, and four years later he received both the Andrew Wolf Chamber Music Award and the Lincoln Center Award for Emerging Artists. In 2019, he was invited to join the piano faculty of Bostonโ€™s New England Conservatory.

When Tuesday, May 24 at 8.30 pm

Where The Shoe Factory, Ermou Street, 304 Nicosia

Tel. 22-663871 (Monday – Friday 10:00am-2:00pm)

Tickets: โ‚ฌ20 / โ‚ฌ15 (Concessions, Members of the Pharos Arts Foundation)