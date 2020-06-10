News Local Celine Dion's Nicosia concert moved to June, 2021

Celine Dion’s Nicosia concert moved to June, 2021

The European leg of Celine Dion’s 2020 tour that would have included a concert at Nicosia’s GSP stadium on August 2 was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic and has now been rescheduled.

In an announcement on her official website, the singer said that her Courage World Tour will resume in 2021.

She also announced the rescheduled show dates for Europe.

The Nicosia concert has been rescheduled to June 22, 2021.

The Courage World Tour supports Celine’s first English album in six years.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
