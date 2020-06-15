Celebrity chef shares recipe for ‘Kalon Prama’ (video)

Celebrity Greek-Cypriot chef Loulla Astin based in Manchester has shared her delicious recipe for semolina cake — ‘Kalon Prama’ with the internet through a YouTube video.

To help you with execution, we also share below the written version that Loulla shared with Parikiaki newspaper.

Semolina cake no eggs no butter

Samali also known as Kalon Prama in Cyprus is a Semolina cake with yoghurt, steeped in syrup. It’s believed that the cake originated from Syria then went to Turkey, and refuges from Smyrna took it to Greece.

In days gone by there were street sellers selling Samali, known as Samalitzithes. They would go from street to street in Cyprus and Greece selling cake. The cake is also very popular made with eggs and sometimes mixed with flour and is called Ravani

Makes 8 large pieces

For the cake

250g plain yoghurt

150g caster sugar

Grated zest of ½ orange

100 ml fresh orange juice or water

100ml vegetable oil

350g course semolina

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp mastic-gum or

1 tsp vanilla extra

For decoration

Blanched peeled almonds

Or chopped

For Syrup

400g sugar

400ml water

1 cinnamon stick

2 tbsp. lemon juice

Method

Grease a baking dish 26 ½ x 21 ½ cm (10 ½ x 8 ½ inch) with oil and sprinkle with a little semolina.

In a large bowl whisk together the oil, yoghurt, sugar, orange zest, orange juice and mastic -gum or vanilla extract.

Start adding the semolina, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda. When all combined pour into the prepared dish, and leave the cake to rest and develop for 30 minutes so the semolina will absorb the liquid.

Preheat the oven to 170c 325f gas 3.

After 30 minutes arrange the almonds in 4 equal rows or just sprinkle chopped almonds. Place in the oven and bake for 40 minutes, check it after 25 minutes it may need turning to brown all over evenly. Check the cake is ready by inserting a fine skewer into the centre, if it comes out clear it is ready.

While cake is cooking make the syrup, place all the ingredients together until sugar dissolves and simmer for 8-10 minutes.

When the cake is ready, spoon the warm syrup over the hot cake and allow the cake a few hours to soak up the syrup before slicing and serving.