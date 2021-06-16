NewsLocalCeiling of renovated unit in Athalassa Hospital falls down

Ceiling of renovated unit in Athalassa Hospital falls down

When a helicopter transporting a patient flew over the Hospital of Athalassa, the ceiling of a renovated unit fell off.

Fortunately, at the time patients and nurses were in the dining room and not in one of the affected units, so there were no casualties.

Questions arise about the incident since the specific unit had been renovated just six months ago.

Speaking to philenews, Christos Christodoulou, member of the Nurses’ Central Secretariat said that some people have to face the consequences for this incident, while a spokesman of OKYpY expressed the organization’s demand that renovations of public hospitals be done properly.

By gavriella
Previous articlePresident looking for personalities for a reshuffle
Next articleFire behind the Gymnasium of Zakaki

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros