CDC supports pregnant women vaccinating

The USA-based Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is outright supportive of pregnant women getting vaccinated stating that the approved mRNA vaccines against COVID are safe and effective during pregnancy.

There is data indicating that these vaccines reduce the chance of contracting COVID and thereby reduce the chance of dangerous complications such as preeclampsia, while conversely there is no data to indicate that the vaccines affect a woman’s fertility or increase risk of miscarriage.

According to a report made to the New York Times by CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky, there has never been a more urgent time to increase vaccinations as the world is now faced with the highly contagious Delta variant.

CDC data indicated that taking the vaccine during pregnancy produces antibodies which can protect the baby.

Furthermore, a study published in the American medical journal “JAMA Network Open’’ and carried out by University of California researchers indicated that contracting COVID can increase the chance of premature birth by 40%.

The CDC calls on pregnant women to receive both vaccine doses.