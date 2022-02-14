CBMs in divided Cyprus top priority now for the government

NewsLocalCBMs in divided Cyprus top priority now for the government

Confidence-building measures in divided Cyprus is now top priority for the government which intends to freeze – temporarily – the quest for strong measures against Turkey to be taken.

President Nicos Anastasiades and Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides have both launched an enlightenment campaign marathon at all major decision-making centers.

Emphasis, of course, is placed on efforts to convince EU partners who have demanded CBMs rather than sanctions against Turkey to be taken of Ankara’s intransigent stand.

That’s why the President on Sunday stressed that sanctions sought by Nicosia against Turkey have not been completely shelved.

“Sanctions remain the focus of an (EU) technical committee which is to work on them further in the future.”

At the same time, he added, CBMs are “an indication of a positive step in efforts we make to create a positive climate in Cyprus.”

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway northern part of the EU-member state.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
