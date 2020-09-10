Insider Economy CBC Governor warns banks to prepare for a new cycle of NPLs...

CBC Governor warns banks to prepare for a new cycle of NPLs in light of Covid-19

Governor of Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC), Constantinos Herodotou, told Cyprus’ commercial banks to prepare to face a new cycle of non-performing loans (NPLs) in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The CBC believes that NPLs are expected to rise in 2021, as the debt repayment suspension, imposed in mid-March following the Covid-19 outbreak in Cyprus, ends in December.

“Rationalisation of bank balance sheets should continue and the rebuilding of the banking system after the pandemic should focus on tackling non-performing debt”, Herodotou told the virtual AGM of the Associations of Cyprus Banks on Wednesday.

He in addition said that apart from low interest rates hampering the Eurozone banks’ profitability, Cypriot banks face the additional challenge of high NPLs.

On the debt moratorium, Herodotou stressed that debt repayment suspension is of temporary nature and cannot resolve structural weaknesses.

He added that a major factor in determining the situation concerning loans that have been offloaded from the banking system and the affected borrowers, is the capacity to comply with their debt obligations.

“In this context, Cypriot banks should be ready to face a new cycle of NPLs, provisions and possibly losses, a phenomenon observed globally”, he said.

Additionally, Herodotou reiterated the CBC’s base scenario over a contraction of Cyprus’ GDP by 7.3% in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, noting however that “the problems caused to the economy are grave, but manageable”.

(CNA)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleCyprus-Latvia FMs discuss situation in Belarus and East Med
Next articleMinistry of Labour expenditure exceeds €1 billion due to support measures for Covid-19

Top Stories

Local

Three new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,452 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 3 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Co-chairs of Technical Committee on Health discuss Covid-19 situation in Cyprus’ occupied areas

Maria Bitar -
Greek-Cypriot co-chair of the bicommunal Technical Committee on Health, Leonidas Phylactou, had on Wednesday a conversation with the Turkish-Cypriot co-chair of the Committee in...
Read more
Economy

Ministry of Labour expenditure exceeds €1 billion due to support measures for Covid-19

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Ministry of Labour's expenditure exceeded €1 billion in the first seven months of 2020 on continued programmes aiming to support employment and businesses...
Read more
Economy

CBC Governor warns banks to prepare for a new cycle of NPLs in light of Covid-19

Maria Bitar -
Governor of Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC), Constantinos Herodotou, told Cyprus' commercial banks to prepare to face a new cycle of non-performing loans (NPLs)...
Read more
Local

Cyprus-Latvia FMs discuss situation in Belarus and East Med

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' and Latvia's Foreign Ministers, Nikos Christodoulides and Edgars Rinkēvičs, discussed the situation in Belarus and in the Eastern Mediterranean during a telephone conversation...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Ministry of Labour expenditure exceeds €1 billion due to support measures for Covid-19

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Ministry of Labour's expenditure exceeded €1 billion in the first seven months of 2020 on continued programmes aiming to support employment and businesses...
Read more
Economy

Assets under Management of Collective Investments up 5.3% in 2nd Quarter of 2020

Maria Bitar -
The value of Total Assets Under Management reached €7.97 billion in the second quarter of 2020, recording a 5.3% increase over the first quarter...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus’ trade deficit declines by an annual 12.5% in January – July 2020

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Trade Deficit declined by 12.5% for the period of January to July 2020 continuing its downward trend affected by the disruption caused by...
Read more
Economy

Energy Minister assures companies continue planning in Cyprus’ EEZ

Maria Bitar -
Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides has assured that companies active in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone are moving forward with their planning. Addressing...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros