in-cyprusCavo Greco Walk by Girlfriends' Circle on February 26

Cavo Greco Walk by Girlfriends’ Circle on February 26

Rocky Coast 6883767 960 720
Rocky Coast 6883767 960 720

This FREE EVENT is part of Fitness & Adventure Circle and is open to members and non-members (reserved to women only).

Join the Girlfriends’ Circle for a walk (about 5 km in total) in the natural park of Cavo Greco (Agia Napa), along the nature trail that will lead you to the viewpoint on the hilltop.

May be an image of outdoors and text

Dogs are welcome!

After the walk, the participants will go for a coffee & chat (optional).
MEETING POINT: at the parking of the information center

In event of bad weather or if the trail is muddy due to previous rainfall, the walk will be postponed.
Please wear trainers/appropriate footwear and bring a bottle of water.
This walk requires an average fitness level.
Please always check the event before leaving. Or join Whatsapp chat group to be always updated on time (contact Stefania 95121272)

When Saturday, February 26 at 10 am
Where Cape Greco
Info 95 121272

Facebook page

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleAlice’s and Mad Hatter’s workshop on February 26
Next articleRetrieval of social media accounts through Cyber Safety

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros