Cavo Greco Walk by Girlfriends’ Circle on February 26

This FREE EVENT is part of Fitness & Adventure Circle and is open to members and non-members (reserved to women only).

Join the Girlfriends’ Circle for a walk (about 5 km in total) in the natural park of Cavo Greco (Agia Napa), along the nature trail that will lead you to the viewpoint on the hilltop.

Dogs are welcome!

After the walk, the participants will go for a coffee & chat (optional).

MEETING POINT: at the parking of the information center

In event of bad weather or if the trail is muddy due to previous rainfall, the walk will be postponed.

Please wear trainers/appropriate footwear and bring a bottle of water.

This walk requires an average fitness level.

Please always check the event before leaving. Or join Whatsapp chat group to be always updated on time (contact Stefania 95121272)

When Saturday, February 26 at 10 am

Where Cape Greco

Info 95 121272

