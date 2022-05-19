Cautious optimism over ailing Labour Minister’s stable yet critical condition

Doctors treating Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou who remains in an induced coma following surgery for a brain aneurism she suffered on Sunday are expressing cautious optimism over her condition.

But they still reminded that her condition is stable, yet critical, and that another 24 hours have to pass before a new assessment can be made, Philenews reported on Thursday.

Emilianidou was urgently airlifted to Ygeia private hospital in Athens after she was diagnosed with a burst aneurism for embolization which is a specialized minimally invasive procedure.

Aneurism is a bulge in a blood vessel caused by a weakness in the blood vessel wall – usually where it branches.

Embolization is a procedure used to stop blood flow into an aneurysm.