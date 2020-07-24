Caution: Spread of fake updates via Facebook

A bout of fake notifications has been noticed on Facebook which users receive in the notifications bar where they usually receive updates for their profile.

The fake notifications are usually marked with the indication “Notification Checking Policy Pages Corporation – Team 2020”.

The Cyber-crime Office in collaboration with the Digital Security Authority (A.D.A) after conducting examinations found that these notifications came from a specific Facebook page and aimed the interception of passwords and other details from the personal profile of targeted victims.

After coordinated actions the suspicious Facebook page that the messages originated from was deleted.

The public is asked to practice caution in their use of social media and to not post their passwords or details on pages or other sites that are not secure.

Source: Philenews