Causing problems to people with permanent disabilities

The families of people with permanent disabilities are expressing their indignation due to the fact that they have received a letter by the services of the Labor Ministry, asking them to have their people be re-evaluated by medical councils. The relatives noted that the Ministry is asking that, amid the pandemic, from people who are facing incurable illnesses and lifelong syndromes, so that their allowance will still be paid.

The Labor Ministry claimed that the evaluations are for the benefit of people with disabilities since in many cases the citizens are not aware of their rights and after the evaluation they are informed of the services and provisions available. The Ministry also added that all measures for the protection from the pandemic are taken.

(philenews)