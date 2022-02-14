Cattle and sheep breeders in Larnaca district cry out for help

NewsLocalCattle and sheep breeders in Larnaca district cry out for help

Cattle and sheep breeders in three different areas of Larnaca district are crying out for help since rising water costs have turned their farms non-viable, Philenews reports.

The problem is in the farming-designated areas of Kivisili, Tersefanou and Alethriko where they had to take their animals so as to be away from residences.

Unlike other farmers, the affected cattle and sheep breeders said they are forced to pay huge sums to community councils for water supply since they are charged for drinking rather non-potable one.

And this, combined with sharp increases in feed and electricity prices, has led them to a state of despair.

The farmers are afraid that if the situation continues they will be forced to close down their units in which hundreds of thousands of euros have been invested in a bid to meet European standards.

They have warned that if the government does not immediately reduce the price of water for livestock purposes they will be forced to proceed with strong, non-specified  measures.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
