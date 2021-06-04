Cataract patients demand the verdict of their case

NewsLocalCataract patients demand the verdict of their case

The legal representatives of the eight patients who were operated for cataract at a private hospital and were infected with a drug-resistant strain of bacteria and as a result one of them died while others lost sight from the eye that was operated, have requested the verdict of the second case regarding their clients.

For more than a month now, the verdict is in the hands of the Health Minister and at the Police, however, it has not been given to the legal representatives of the eight families.

Speaking to O Philelefterhos, Father Rafael Misiaoulis, relative of one of the patients, said that the Ministry must give them the verdict so that the infectious disease specialists who represent them will proceed with their own investigation.

