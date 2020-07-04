Catalonia curbs movement of 200,000 people after new coronavirus outbreak

Spain’s north-eastern region of Catalonia enforced a new lockdown on more than 200,000 people, after several new outbreaks of the coronavirus were detected.

Residents in Segria, which includes the city of Lleida, will not be able to leave the area, but will not be confined to their homes as was the case in Spain’s original strict lockdown in March.

Regional health ministry data showed there were 3,706 cases in the Lleida region on Friday, up from 3,551 the previous day.

Movement for work will be permitted, but from Tuesday workers entering or leaving the area will have to present a certificate from their employer.