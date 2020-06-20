Cat neutering programme starts on Monday

A neutering programme for stray cats gets underway on Monday, the Vet Services said.

The €75,000 scheme was announced last February, the fourth in as many years. The Vet services said that 4300 stray cats have been neutered in the past three years.

Taking part are local authorities and animal welfare associations who have expressed an interest as well as registered vets who have the required facilities for surgery and post-op care.

Individuals and non-registered groups that work as volunteers caring for animals can only participate through local authorities or registered animal welfare organisations. The list of participants is posted on the website of the veterinary services at the following link: http://www.moa.gov.cy/moa/vs/vs.nsf/All/590E585C7304D8F6C225851800369402?OpenDocument