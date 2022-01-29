Casoulides to meet Blinken in Washington on Tuesday

Foreign minister Ioannis Casoulides is flying to Washington tomorrow (Sunday) for a working visit, following an invitation extended by his US counterpart Anthony Blinken.

Talks will focus on Cyprus problem settlement efforts and energy issues.

According to a foreign ministry statement, Blinken will host Casoulides at the State Department on Tuesday February 1st with a wide range of topics on their agenda of talks, including the prospect of further deepening their bilateral relations, the Cyprus problem, energy, the 3+1 multilateral cooperation mechanisms, as well as other regional and international issues of common interest.

On the afternoon of the same day, the foreign minister is also scheduled to meet House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as US undersecretary of state for political affairs Victoria Nuland.

In the evening he will be guest of honour at a dinner hosted by the American Cypriot community.

On February 2nd, Casoulides will participate in a working breakfast with representatives of US based think tanks, followed by talks with National Security Council Europe Director Amanda Slout.

He will later meet senator Robert Menendez, President of the Foreign Affairs Committee, a supporter of the Cyprus cause.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Casoulides will hold talks at the State Department with energy security advisor Amos Hochstein.

He will be leaving for Cyprus on the afternoon of the same day.