News Local Cases where sms not necessary to move around locked down Cyprus

Cases where sms not necessary to move around locked down Cyprus

Now that Cyprus is under a total lockdown, movement by exception is permitted without sending a text message for specific cases only.

These cases are:

—for the movement of people with disabilities and persons falling within the spectrum of autism, together with their carers

—for walking a domestic animal, provided that it is limited to the area adjacent to the house – within a radius of 500 m from their residence. And provided that they do not exceed two persons, except for minor children accompanied by their parents

—for transportation of minor children to and from day-care, nurseries, kindergartens, pre-primary and special education

As for movement between Districts, this is allowed provided that the purpose falls within the points of use of a text message and does not exceed three hours.

There are exception to these restrictions as well, and these include movement for hunting and fishing purposes, for the transport of soldiers and for going to and from the airport.

Also exempted is movement for funerals, for the care of the elderly and those who are unable to care for themselves in a different District from that of permanent residence or for agricultural and veterinary work purposes.

Moreover, private cars may carry persons of the same household, including minor children of the family, depending on the capacity of the vehicle, without the use of a mask.

In the case where persons are from different households, up to three of them, including the driver, may ride together but with mandatory use of a mask.

For movement for work purposes, in a private vehicle with a capacity of more than five persons (e.g., workers on construction sites, transporters, etc.) up to four may ride together with mandatory use of a mask.

For work purposes and if the private vehicle has a capacity of less than five persons, up to three may ride together with mandatory use of a mask.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleAn isolated Trump faces looming impeachment threat
Next articleQueen Elizabeth and husband receive COVID-19 vaccines

Top Stories

Local

Cyprus enters lockdown, sending text messages a must to move around

Annie Charalambous -
Total lockdown in Cyprus as of Sunday morning and up until January 31 in a bid to curb the alarming spread of the coronavirus...
Read more
World

Queen Elizabeth and husband receive COVID-19 vaccines

Annie Charalambous -
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip, both in their nineties, have received vaccinations against COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said late on Saturday. "The Queen and...
Read more
Local

Cases where sms not necessary to move around locked down Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
Now that Cyprus is under a total lockdown, movement by exception is permitted without sending a text message for specific cases only. These cases are: ---for...
Read more
World

An isolated Trump faces looming impeachment threat

Annie Charalambous -
With only days left in his presidency, Donald Trump - silenced by Twitter and shunned by a growing number of Republican officials - faces...
Read more
Local

A whole world on island’s stamps hidden in Cyprus Postal Museum

Annie Charalambous -
The Cyprus Postal Museum located on Ayios Savva Street within the walls of old Nicosia has exhibits dating from the 18th century onwards, Philenews...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus enters lockdown, sending text messages a must to move around

Annie Charalambous -
Total lockdown in Cyprus as of Sunday morning and up until January 31 in a bid to curb the alarming spread of the coronavirus...
Read more
Local

A whole world on island’s stamps hidden in Cyprus Postal Museum

Annie Charalambous -
The Cyprus Postal Museum located on Ayios Savva Street within the walls of old Nicosia has exhibits dating from the 18th century onwards, Philenews...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine on Sunday, with high cloud in the afternoon

Annie Charalambous -
Sunday will be mainly fine with high cloud in the afternoon and fine dust in the air. Winds will be light to moderate, north-easterly to...
Read more
Local

Where to get an antigen rapid test on Sunday

Annie Charalambous -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test locations for Sunday: LIMASSOL Between 8.30am and 4.30pm: Lidl supermarket parking lot (45, Franklin Roosevelt Street) Sigma bakery parking...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros