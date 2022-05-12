Cases to be tried in less time with reform of Justice

Justice Minister Stefi Drakou yesterday provided data and timelines in Parliament indicating important reduction of the duration of proceedings in case the reform of Justice takes place.

She noted that if 500 cases go to trial each year, it means that the duration of proceedings will be three years and at the Supreme Constitutional Court two years. Currently the duration of proceedings for an appeal is up to seven years.

Attorney General George Savvides attended the meeting of the Committee and replied to concerns expressed by AKEL deputies about possible anti-constitutionality of the division of the Supreme Court. George Savvides reiterated the position of the Legal Service that the approval of the bills is constitutional on the basis of the doctrine of necessity which is still in place.